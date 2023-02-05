72.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, February 5, 2023
type here...

Groups coming together for Labyrinth Spring Festival in Wildwood

By Staff Report

The Rotary Club of The Villages Evening is sponsoring the Labyrinth Spring Festival with the City of Wildwood Parks & Recreation Department.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at the Wildwood Community Center.

Wildwood Mayor Ed Wolf will cut the ribbon and lead the first walk.

“This promises to be a fun event for everyone and I hope to see our families come out,” Wolf said.

Julie Schmied, organizer of the event, explained that members designed the 45-foot diameter labyrinth as a walkable canvas labyrinth. 

The Villages High School Interact Club has helpd with the labyinth
The Villages High School Interact Club is helping create the labyrinth.

The Villages High School Interact Club then helped paint the design. It’s one of the largest labyrinths in Florida.

“We think the community will really enjoy the experience of walking it. A voluntary donation to support local charities, or recognize special people or causes in their lives, gives walkers the opportunity to stake a flag in the labyrinth.  As the day progresses the labyrinth will come alive with the flags representing our support for our community,” Schmied said.

The festival will include fun activities for all ages along with food trucks, a kids’ corner, entertainment, vendors and exhibits that represent organizations that also work on community building

The Labyrinth Spring Festival has been designated a special project of The Labyrinth Society, an international group of labyrinth enthusiasts. A labyrinth is a path with no wrong turns or dead ends that leads to the center circle and then back to the entrance. Labyrinths are an ancient archetype dating back 4,000 years or more.

The Evening Rotary Club is putting out a call for  groups to lead a walk through the labyrinth. If you are interested, contact Sue Bodenner, club president at [email protected] to reserve a time.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

More traffic lights won’t bring speeders under control

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident contends more traffic lights won’t bring speeders under control on busy thoroughfares in The Villages.

Residents of The Villages should come first

A Village of Lynnhaven resident, in response to a previous letter writer, contends that residents of The Villages should come first here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

End-of-life decisions

A reader from Leesburg weighs in on the difficulty of navigating end-of-life difficulties. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Sentence of Oren Miller is unfair

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Duval resident contends that the sentence of former Sumter County Commissioner Oren Miller is unfair.

We can thank Gov. DeSantis for higher insurance rates

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident who recently received news of an increase in his insurance, says we can thank Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Photos