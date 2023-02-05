Groups coming together for Labyrinth Spring Festival in Wildwood

The Rotary Club of The Villages Evening is sponsoring the Labyrinth Spring Festival with the City of Wildwood Parks & Recreation Department.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at the Wildwood Community Center.

Wildwood Mayor Ed Wolf will cut the ribbon and lead the first walk.

“This promises to be a fun event for everyone and I hope to see our families come out,” Wolf said.

Julie Schmied, organizer of the event, explained that members designed the 45-foot diameter labyrinth as a walkable canvas labyrinth.

The Villages High School Interact Club then helped paint the design. It’s one of the largest labyrinths in Florida.

“We think the community will really enjoy the experience of walking it. A voluntary donation to support local charities, or recognize special people or causes in their lives, gives walkers the opportunity to stake a flag in the labyrinth. As the day progresses the labyrinth will come alive with the flags representing our support for our community,” Schmied said.

The festival will include fun activities for all ages along with food trucks, a kids’ corner, entertainment, vendors and exhibits that represent organizations that also work on community building

The Labyrinth Spring Festival has been designated a special project of The Labyrinth Society, an international group of labyrinth enthusiasts. A labyrinth is a path with no wrong turns or dead ends that leads to the center circle and then back to the entrance. Labyrinths are an ancient archetype dating back 4,000 years or more.

The Evening Rotary Club is putting out a call for groups to lead a walk through the labyrinth. If you are interested, contact Sue Bodenner, club president at [email protected] to reserve a time.