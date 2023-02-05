72.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, February 5, 2023
type here...

Popular entertainer Petrina seeking applicants for iSparkle Scholarships

By Staff Report

A popular entertainer in The Villages is seeking applicants for her scholarships that recognize high school seniors involved in efforts to create atmospheres of inclusion for their peers.

Petrina has been running her charity, iSparkle Scholarship, since 2014. The charity stands for the things you can “do and have done” to help others and is reflected in the acronym:

I=Inclusion
S=Support
P=Protect
A=Act
R=Respect
K=Kindness
L=Lift Spirits
E=Encourage

Family member of Villagers are encouraged to apply and can live anywhere in the United States. All they have to do is create a short selfie video, no longer than four minutes, stating how they reflect the values of iSparkle from the acronym.

The winner will receive a $3,000 scholarship. Second place will receive $2,000 and third place will receive $1,000.

For further details on how to apply, visit https://www.petrina.biz/isparkle-html.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We must say ‘no’ to assisted suicide by another name

A reader from Montana weighs in on recent Letters to the Editor on the topic of difficult end-of-life situations and assisted suicide.

More traffic lights won’t bring speeders under control

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident contends more traffic lights won’t bring speeders under control on busy thoroughfares in The Villages.

Residents of The Villages should come first

A Village of Lynnhaven resident, in response to a previous letter writer, contends that residents of The Villages should come first here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

End-of-life decisions

A reader from Leesburg weighs in on the difficulty of navigating end-of-life difficulties. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Sentence of Oren Miller is unfair

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Duval resident contends that the sentence of former Sumter County Commissioner Oren Miller is unfair.

Photos