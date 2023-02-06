Film Noir Festival kicks off this week at Savannah Center

The Savannah Center will be hosting the 2023 Film Noir Festival at the Scarlett O’Hara Theater.

Each screening is free of charge and will have open seating. The festival is intended for residents and guests of The Villages to enjoy and will require a resident or guest ID in order to enter.

The first film, Nightmare Alley, is set for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7.

On March 22, the theater will be hosting an all-day screening from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. of four “newspaper noir” films. The Blue Gardenia begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by While the City Sleeps at 11:25 a.m. Next is Beyond a Reasonable Doubt at 1:30 p.m. The screening finishes with Sweet Smell of Success at 3:10 p.m.

Coffee and doughnuts will be available for purchase in the lobby at 8:30 a.m. before the first film starts. Sandwiches, snacks and drinks will be available for purchase during breaks between films, as well. All proceeds made from refreshment sales will go to The Villages Charter School’s Buffalo Scholarship Foundation for graduating Villages Charter School high school students.

The last scheduled film so far is Born to Kill set for 1:30 p.m. on April 13.

Additional dates will be scheduled each month by the Savannah Recreation Center. Signups take place the last Thursday of the previous month.