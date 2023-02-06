Stepfather armed with kitchen knife allegedly threatens stepson

A stepfather armed with a kitchen knife was arrested after allegedly threatening his stepson.

Walter Tyler, 69, called 911 Thursday afternoon after the altercation at his home in the 800 block of East Live Oak Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The stepson had gone to Tyler’s red 2010 Kia to retrieve his cigarettes, lighter, cell phone and charger when Tyler apparently became enraged and ordered his stepson to stay away from his property. Tyler went into the house, returned with a knife and began swinging it at his stepson, the report said.

The stepson was able to punch Tyler in selfdefense. Tyler went back into the house and called 911.

When Tyler stepped back outside, his stepson put him in a bear hug and then fled.

While speaking with a police officer, Tyler made threats to his stepson

“You can do any paperwork you want, but I gotta handle this my way. This won’t happen again,” Tyler told the police officer.

When asked if that was a threat he said, “No, it’s a promise.”

The New York native was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $10,000 bond.