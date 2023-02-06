62.8 F
The Villages
Monday, February 6, 2023
‘Stupid’ shoplifter sprints to Starbucks after foiled theft at Home Depot

By Staff Report
A “stupid” shoplifter sprinted to Starbucks in an attempt to outrun police after a foiled theft at Home Depot in Lady Lake.

Carlos David Santiago, 43, of Tampa, attempted to leave Home Depot with three garage door openers for which he had not paid, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Each of the garage door openers was valued in excess of $500, the report noted. He ran across U.S. Hwy. 27/441 to the Starbucks. He was apprehended and admitted what he had done was “real stupid.”

Santiago confessed he has been engaged in organized theft and steals merchandise from Home Depot. He turns the merchandise over to another person who sells the merchandise and gives Santiago’s 50 percent of the proceeds, the report said.

The New York native was arrested on a charge of grand theft. He was also wanted on a Hillsborough County warrant charging him with grand theft. He was booked without bond at the Lake County Jail.

