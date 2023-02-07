Michigan man arrested with fentanyl at Circle K in Wildwood

A Michigan man was arrested with fentanyl at a Circle K in Wildwood.

Garrett Brian Carr, 35, of Kawkawlin, Mich. was approached by an officer at 3:45 p.m. Monday who was investigating a report of man possibly under the influence of narcotics at the Circle K at U.S. 301 and County Road 472, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Carr admitted to the officer he was in possession of a knife and a syringe. Carr emptied his pockets at the officer’s request and among the items in his possession was a folded-up dollar bill which contained a white powdery substance. The officer asked Carr about the substance and he claimed he wasn’t sure what it was, but thought it could be heroin. It tested positive as fentanyl.

Carr was arrested on a felony charge of drug possession. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.