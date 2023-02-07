76.1 F
The Villages
Tuesday, February 7, 2023
Music Lover’s Showcase will have something for everyone at Savannah Center 

By Tony Violanti

Donna Francis will be doing double duty for the 8th Annual Music Lover’s Showcase, Thursday and Friday in Savannah Center.

The event features dozens of local Villages’ performers from 8:30 a.m. to nearly 10 p.m. each day in various Savannah Center rooms. Each performance lasts about an hour.

Donna Francis, far right, will be singing with oldies group Forever Young at the Music Lovers Showcase Thursday and Friday in Savannah Center.

Francis performs with the oldies band, Forever Young, Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in the Theater Room. A few hours later she sings with the Shades of Blue Octet, at 12:45 p.m. in the Atlanta Room.

Other highlights and the full schedule is listed below:
Toni Booker, Thursday 5:45 p.m. in the Rhett Butler Room.

LaLipops, Thursday, 12:30 p.m. in Theater.

Ralph DiNome, Thursday, 4 p.m. in Rhett Butler.

Ralph DiNome sings Thursday at the music showcase.

Mark Steven Schmidt, Friday at 8:30 a.m. in Theater.
The Savoys Dance Band, Friday, 4:30 p.m. in Theater.
Phil Caltabellotta and Friends, Friday, 10:30 a.m. in Rhett Butler.
Billie Thatcher, Friday, 2:15 p.m. in Rhett Butler.
Diana Arlt Tribute to Karen Carpenter, Friday, 3:30 p.m. in Charleston Room.

Here is full schedule:

THURSDAY

TIME ROOM GROUP

8:30am-9:30am Theater The Celtic Village Show Band

10:30am-11:30am Theater Forever Young

12:30pm-1:30pm Theater The LaLIpops

2:30pm-3:30pm Theater Villages Swing Band

4:30pm-5:30pm Theater The Villages Jazz Workshop

6:30pm-7:30pm Theater The Southland Dixie Stompers

8:30pm-9:30pm Theater Part-Time Jazz Ensemble

TIME ROOM GROUP

8:30am-9:30am Charleston Dave Monk

8:45am-9:45am Ashley Wilkes Phil & Jeff

9am-10am Rhett Butler Sparkey’s Strummers

9:15am-10:15am Atlanta Krista Joy

10:15am-11:15am Charleston Chords Strings and Reeds

10:30am-11:30am Ashley Wilkes Mike and Kathy

10:45am-11:45am Rhett Butler Rachael and Friends Music and Comedy Show

11am-12pm Atlanta The Grand Slam Band

12pm-1pm Charleston The Olde Tyme Jazz and Dance Band

12:15pm-1:15pm Ashley Wilkes High Maintenance

12:30pm-1:30pm Rhett Butler Memory Lane Duo (Jan Lavin & John Canale)

12:45pm-1:45pm Atlanta Shades Of Blue Octet

1:45pm-2:45pm Charleston Uncle Pepe

2pm-3pm Ashley Wilkes Richie Lanna Entertainer

2:15pm-3:15pm Rhett Butler MrBluSkies Entertainment

2:30pm-3:30pm Atlanta Doug & Barbara

3:30pm-4:30pm Charleston Michael B Sax

3:45pm-4:45pm Ashley Wilkes The Rich Tones

4pm-5pm Rhett Butler Ralph DiNome

4:15pm-5:15pm Atlanta Maria Williams

5:15pm-6:15pm Charleston Bob Thomsen

5:30pm-6:30pm Ashley Wilkes Music by Clare

5:45pm-6:45pm Rhett Butler Toni Booker

6pm-7pm Atlanta Doc Chubinski

7pm-8pm Charleston Haulin’ Notes

7:15pm-8:15pm Ashley Wilkes Tempos

7:30pm-8:30pm Rhett Butler Mike Abbott

7:45pm-8:45pm Atlanta Sharon D

8:45pm-9:45pm Charleston The Mosaics

FRIDAY:

8:30am-9:30am Theater Mark Steven Schmidt

10:30am-11:30am Theater Villages Dixieland Band

12:30pm-1:30pm Theater The Moonlighters Big Band

2:30pm-3:30pm Theater Ambassadors Big-Band

4:30pm-5:30pm Theater The Savoys Dance Band

6:30pm-7:30pm Theater Villages German Band

8:30pm-9:30pm Theater Petrina

8:30am-9:30am Charleston Peace, Love & Ukulele Club

8:45am-9:45am Rhett Butler Top Shelf

10:15am-11:15am Charleston The Butterbean Band

10:30am-11:30am Rhett Butler Phil Caltabellotta and Friends

12pm-1pm Charleston J.R. Sings Country & Cool

12:30pm-1:30pm Rhett Butler The Villages Harmonica Band

1:45pm-2:45pm Charleston The Parking Lot Band

2:15pm-3:15pm Rhett Butler Billie Thatcher… Broadway, Standards and Jazz

3:30pm-4:30pm Charleston Diana Arlt Sings The Music of Karen Carpenter

4pm-5pm Rhett Butler The Kevin O’Connell Trio with Billie Thatcher and Phil Caltabellotta

5pm-6pm Atlanta The Ukulele Players Club

5:15pm-6:15pm Charleston Michael Peterson’s Classic Country

5:45pm-6:45pm Rhett Butler Billy, Rod, & MaryAnne

6:30pm-7:30pm Ashley Wilkes Whiskey Diamond

6:45pm-7:45pm Atlanta The Village Chicks

7pm-8pm Charleston Chinese Opera & Instruments Club

7:30pm-8:30pm Rhett Butler Bob Bartz

8:15pm-8:30pm Ashley Wilkes Steve (Guitar Man)

