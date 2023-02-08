Villager allegedly attacks woman after him for his inheritance from parents

A Villager was arrested after allegedly attacking a woman he claimed is after him for his inheritance from his parents.

Kelly Christian Jones, 54, was arrested last week on charges of battery and false imprisonment after an alleged attack on the woman at his home at 533 Rainbow Blvd. in the Village of Silver Lake on the Historic Side of The Villages.

An officer could hear “yelling and screaming coming from the backside of the residence” when he arrived at 11 p.m. Feb. 2, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. As the officer approached the back porch, he saw Jones restraining the woman in a chair. Jones, who stands 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds, was holding the woman down by her arms and “yelling and screaming” at her.

Jones defended his actions, claiming the woman had been “antagonizing” him and was after him for his inheritance from his parents.

The woman said the California native had head-butted her in addition to restraining her. Her injuries included a scratch on the center of her forehead. She said she’d tried to call 911, but Jones snatched the phone away from her.

Jones was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $4,000 bond.