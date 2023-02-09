Summerfield man arrested on DUI charge after crashing into fence

A Summerfield man was arrested on a drunk driving charge after crashing into a fence at the Oxford Storage center.

Raymond William Kenniston, 57, was driving a red 2017 Nissan truck at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday when bystanders called 911 after he drove over a concrete barrier and through shrubs and a chain link fence at the storage facility, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

A police officer investigating the accident suspected Kenniston had been drinking as his speech “was very lethargic and slurred.” He was asked to participate in field sobriety exercises, but had to use the vehicle to stabilize himself. He provided breath samples that registered .342 and .313 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.