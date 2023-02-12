Wildwood Police Department to host 5K run for autism awareness

The Wildwood Police Department will be hosting a 5K Fun Run for Autism Awareness on Saturday, April 22 at Millennium Park.

The non-timed race costs $30 for entry and will include a Wildwood 2023 5K T-shirt and medals for the top five runners to commemorate the police department’s first-ever 5K for Autism Awareness. All other proceeds will benefit Jack & Allie, a non-profit through Abel’s Learning Academy for Autism. Check-in begins at 7 a.m. with the race officially starting at 8 a.m.

Officer Crystal Acevedo, along with Officer Stevie Braves and the Wildwood Police Department, said they wanted to do something for autism awareness, which is spotlighted in April. They have often encountered families who have children with autism who face complex challenges each day in caring for their loved ones.

Some challenges are more difficult than others, said Officer Acevedo. The police department has encountered situations where more resources are needed than the officers can provide. So, Wildwood police officers wanted to band together with surrounding citizens to help their neighbors and improve the quality of life for the growing population of community members.

“Let’s get the word out that we have autism in our own communities and get them the resources they need,” said Acevedo.

To register for the race, email Officer Acevedo at [email protected].