Monday, February 13, 2023
Wildwood police officer honored for creating traffic enforcement unit

By Marv Balousek

A Wildwood police officer who last year created a traffic enforcement unit has been selected as officer of the year.

Garth Layne, who joined the department three and a half years ago, also was honored by the Wildwood American Legion post at a meeting Monday of the Wildwood City Commission.

Chief Randy Parmer and Officer Garth Layne
Chief Randy Parmer, left, presents a plaque to Officer Garth Layne at Monday’s commission meeting.

Police Chief Randy Parmer said Layne “showed a propensity for traffic enforcement” when he created the unit last June.

Since then, he has made 381 traffic stops and issued 288 citations, including 89 for criminal violations. He has made 17 arrests and issued 113 verbal warnings.

The Wildwood department honors an officer each quarter in addition to selecting the officer of the year.

Photos