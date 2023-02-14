46.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
type here...

Clark Miles Walker

By Staff Report
Clark Miles Walker
Clark Miles Walker

Clark Miles Walker, 84, of The Villages, Florida passed away in The Villages, Florida on February 10, 2023.

He was born in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin on April 8, 1938 to Charlotte and Harry Walker. He proudly served his country as a pilot in the United States Air Force for 27 years. Mr. Walker also worked for Calspan and Microcraft in Tullahoma, Tennessee for several years. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing and hunting. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years: Shirley Walker of The Villages, Florida; sons: Patrick Walker (Darleen) of Orlando, Florida, Keith Walker (Sheri) of Cookeville, TN and Dennis Walker (Jenny) of Cary, North Carolina; grandchildren: Jeffrey (Kelly), Brian (Alana), Casey, Leilani, Leslie, Luke and Hiram; brothers: Gary Walker (Jackie) of Knoxville, Tennessee and Brian Walker (Gregg) of Charlotte, North Carolina; sister-in-law: Sharon Walker of Rochelle, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents: Harry and Charlotte Walker and his brother: Harry “Jim” Walker, III.

A service will be held on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 12 PM (visitation from 11:30 am-12 pm) at Purcell Funeral Home Chapel in Bushnell, Florida with Pastor Duane Marburger officiating. Interment will follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Mr. Walker’s memory to: Blue Monarch-https://www.bluemonarch.org/.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The person who complained about paint job should state their name

A Villager of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says the person who complained about the paint job at a house on the Historic Side of The Villages should stand up and be identified.

Outsiders at the squares are a consequence of the growth

A Village of Bradford resident contends that growth contributes the presence of outsiders at the town squares in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We avoid the squares when snowbirds are in town

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident says he avoids the squares during the months the snowbirds are in town.

Those who haven’t felt the pain are in no position to judge

A reader from Tavares weighs in on the debate about end-of-life struggles. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Response to Letter to the Editor about bicyclists

A reader from the Village of Buttonwood, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter writer who offered harsh criticism of bicyclists in The Villages.

Photos