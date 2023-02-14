Clark Miles Walker, 84, of The Villages, Florida passed away in The Villages, Florida on February 10, 2023.

He was born in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin on April 8, 1938 to Charlotte and Harry Walker. He proudly served his country as a pilot in the United States Air Force for 27 years. Mr. Walker also worked for Calspan and Microcraft in Tullahoma, Tennessee for several years. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing and hunting. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years: Shirley Walker of The Villages, Florida; sons: Patrick Walker (Darleen) of Orlando, Florida, Keith Walker (Sheri) of Cookeville, TN and Dennis Walker (Jenny) of Cary, North Carolina; grandchildren: Jeffrey (Kelly), Brian (Alana), Casey, Leilani, Leslie, Luke and Hiram; brothers: Gary Walker (Jackie) of Knoxville, Tennessee and Brian Walker (Gregg) of Charlotte, North Carolina; sister-in-law: Sharon Walker of Rochelle, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents: Harry and Charlotte Walker and his brother: Harry “Jim” Walker, III.

A service will be held on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 12 PM (visitation from 11:30 am-12 pm) at Purcell Funeral Home Chapel in Bushnell, Florida with Pastor Duane Marburger officiating. Interment will follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Mr. Walker’s memory to: Blue Monarch-https://www.bluemonarch.org/.