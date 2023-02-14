Resident volunteers sought to serve on Pension Advisory Committee

Do you have experience in employee pension and/or investment plans and would like to serve on the Pension Advisory Committee (PAC) as a resident volunteer?

The District is currently looking for qualified applicants. The Pension Advisory Committee is responsible for reviewing and evaluating the District’s current retirement plan for all employees of the District. The retirement plan is sponsored by the Village Center Community Development District (VCCDD) for the benefit of its employees and is intended to provide eligible employees with a long-term accumulation of retirement savings.

The PAC is comprised of District employee representatives and two resident volunteers. The resident volunteer will serve for a period of two years and attend quarterly meetings to review all aspects of the District’s retirement plan as it pertains to its administration and management.

For more information or to obtain an application, contact Pamela Webb, Director of Human Resources, by phone at (352) 674-1905 or by email at [email protected].