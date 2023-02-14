Speeding driver with suspended license arrested at car wash in Lady Lake

A speeding driver with a suspended license was arrested at a car wash in Lady Lake.

Anthony Francis Arenas, 38, of Belleview, was driving a gray 2018 GMC Yukon XL SUV at about 2 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Oak Hill Road when a license plate reader notified an officer that the vehicle’s registered owner has a suspended license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The officer began following the vehicle and paced it traveling at 60 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone. A traffic stop was initiated in the Super Wash parking lot.

Due to previous convictions for driving while license suspended, Arenas was arrested on a third degree felony charge. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.