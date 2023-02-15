Sumter County continues getting positive results with permitting of internet cafes

Sumter County commissioners renewed operating permits Tuesday night of three internet cafes with licenses of six more scheduled for future meetings.

Code violation and sheriff’s security inspections have gone so well that County Administrator Bradley Arnold said the county will reduce their frequency.

Permits were renewed for Satwinder Tucker of Prince Computer, who operates the Gold Rush Arcade in Lake Panasoffkee and Good Time Arcade on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. Also renewed was a license for Shankerbhai Patel of Gold Rush Vending, who operates the Coconuts Cafe on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.

A dozen internet cafes inspected in December received perfect scores and no violations were reported. Those inspections came nearly a year after the county cracked down on the cafes in response to public criticism.

“Based on the level of complaints we’re seeing, we’re going to reduce our costs,” Arnold said. “If we see a change, we can increase the frequency (of inspections).”

Inspections for building code violations will be reduced from three per month to three every two months. Sheriff’s security inspections will remain monthly.

Internet cafes offer cash or prizes to customers who play well on video games, which provides a way for them to skirt Florida’s gambling laws.

Residents complained last year about loitering, theft and other issues near some cafes, especially in Lake Panasoffkee.

Instead of trying to ban the cafes, commissioners passed an ordinance requiring them to obtain annual operating permits and submit to regular inspections.

Under the ordinance, new internet cafes cannot be located within 1,000 feet of a residence or within 2,500 feet of a school, child care center, day care center, church, park, playground or library.

Thirteen permits were issued last year and one cafe moved to Hernando County. Two permits were refused after the owners failed to meet the application deadline and a permit for Fun Times Cafe of Lake Panasoffkee was revoked due to continuing violations.

Last month, Sumter County Administrative Judge Michelle Morley dismissed a complaint by MK3 Plus Software that the firm improperly had been denied a permit as an existing cafe for Spin the Wheel Cafe of Wildwood.

County Attorney Jennifer Rey reported Tuesday night that the complaint has been refiled.

In May, the county sought an injunction to close the cafe because the software company was registered in Georgia, but not in Florida, according to county records. The owner later said he had registered in Florida.

Before it was closed, the cafe also was cited for electrical violations.