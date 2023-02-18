Man who had been riding bicycle arrested after allegedly hitting police officer

A Fruitland Park man who had been riding a bicycle was arrested after allegedly striking a police officer.

Police spotted 40-year-old Scott Andrew Lamons riding a bike west bound on Urick Street at around 3:44 a.m.Monday, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. There was no light on the front of Lamons’ bike or on his person, leading the officer to initiate a traffic stop.

As Lamons came to a stop, he informed the officer that his light was dying. The officer asked Lamons to identify himself, but he refused by stating he had not done anything wrong and that he was not going to tell the officer his name. The officer then tried to explain the reason for the stop, but Lamons began walking away while the officer ordered him to stop, the report said.

The officer drew his Taser X2 and activated it, pointing both red lasers at Lamons’ abdomen as he continued to order Lamons to stop walking away. He also attempted to kick Lamons’ bike out of his grip because he feared its use as a weapon or means to flee, the report said.

As the officer kicked, Lamons reached up and struck the officer’s hand holding the taser, the report said. He started to walk away again but did not make it very far. The officer deployed the Taser’s probes at Lamons’ abdomen, causing him to go to the ground. Lamons became compliant with the officer’s demands and was placed in handcuffs.

Lamons was escorted to the officer’s patrol car for a search of his person. During the search, the officer found a green plastic container in Lamons’ right cargo pocket. Inside the container was a glass pipe containing a crystallized substance the officer knew to be used to smoke methamphetamines. Lamons advised that he had found the container on the side of the road and picked it up.

He also advised that he had a warrant for his arrest. Per dispatch, the officer confirmed that Lamons had three failure to appear warrants out of Lake County for possession of amphetamine, hydrocodone, methamphetamine, and for uttering a forged check.

Lamons was arrested and charged with battery of a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Lake County Jail with bond set at $11,000.