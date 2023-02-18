Suspected prowler apprehended after suspiciously lurking near store

A suspected prowler was apprehended suspiciously lurking at a shopping center in Lady Lake.

An officer spotted 31-year-old Trey Morgan Turner of Summerfield at about 1 a.m. Thursday hiding behind a dumpster behind Tuesday Morning at Lady Lake Crossroads. When the officer stepped out of his patrol car, Turner began to flee on foot.

When Turner was captured, the officer found that he was carrying with him several pairs of black latex gloves.

The North Carolina native was showing signs of overdose symptoms and was taken to AdventHealth in Tavares. After he was released, he was booked on a charge of prowling. He had been free on conditional release for a previous battery arrest. He was being held without bond at the Lake County Jail.