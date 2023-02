A 90-year-old sex offender has registered an address on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Norbert Francis Doffing last week registered an address at 1620 Cherry Hill Road, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

He was convicted last year in Minnesota on charges of criminal sexual conduct involving a girl under the age of 16.

His sex offender probation is scheduled to run through 2042.

He has not listed a vehicle, according to FDLE.