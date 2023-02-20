Nicholas Edward Franklin

58.4 F
Monday, February 20, 2023
By Staff Report
Nicholas Edward “Nick” Franklin, 43, Lady Lake, Florida went to be with the Lord on February 16, 2023 in Marion County, Florida. Nick was born on April 20, 1979 in Winter Garden, Florida to his parents Ronald E. Franklin and Sharon K. (White) Franklin.

He was a Finish Carpenter in the Construction Industry. Nick was a lifelong resident of Central Florida and had attended South Sumter High School and had graduated in 1997. He was a former member of the The Bridge at Linden, Church of God in Linden, Florida. He loved to be with his children and enjoyed bike riding, fishing and loved to work with his hands. Nick was an excellent finish carpenter as well as being an excellent tile installer.

Nick is survived by his loving parents: Ronald E. Franklin and Sharon K. Franklin of Lady Lake, Florida; his two loving sons: Jackson E. Franklin and Jaycob L. Franklin both of Webster, Florida; a brother: Keith A. Franklin and his wife Samantha of Delaware, Ohio; a sister: Leslie J. Franklin of Webster, Florida; his special niece: Jaiden Franklin of Webster, Florida; Many loving Aunts and Uncles as well as Many loving cousins.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 2:00PM at The Bridge at Linden, Church of God, Linden, Florida. Visitation will be held prior to the Funeral Service from 12:00PM Noon till the hour of service at the church with a burial to follow at Linden Cemetery in Linden, Florida.

