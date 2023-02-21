Quarters Apartments resident nabbed on DUI while heading home from work

A resident of The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake was nabbed on a drunk driving charge while heading home from work.

Diana Simone Wynn, 21, was driving southbound in the northbound lane of U.S. Hwy. 441 at about 4 a.m. Saturday when she was pulled over, according to an arrest report from the Mount Dora Police Department. She said she was on her way home after getting off work at the Mission Inn in Howey-in-the-Hills. She kept looking at her phone was she was asked for her identification. It appeared she had been drinking.

She agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, but swayed and had trouble maintaining her balance. She provided breath samples that registered .151 and .148 blood alcohol content.

Wynn was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.