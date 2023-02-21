80.2 F
The Villages
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Shoplifting suspect with child in shopping cart arrested in theft of items at Walmart

By Staff Report
Charles Gregory Ramos
A shoplifting suspect who had a child in a shopping cart was arrested after fleeing from the Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Charles Gregory Ramos, 38, of Wildwood, was leaving the store at about 11 a.m. Sunday when an employee tried to stop him to inquire about merchandise which had not been paid for, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Ramos refused to respond to the request to stop.

He walked to a white Ford van in the parking lot, placed the child in the front seat and drove away. He was detained by deputies at the nearby Goodwill Superstore. The Walmart merchandise believed to have been taken by Ramos was found off County Road 105 at the dead end near the railroad tracks. The merchandise had a value of $69.51.

Ramos was arrested on a charge of theft and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $500 bond.

