Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Villager arrested two times after brawl with man at her home

By Staff Report
Gretchen Mitchellx
Gretchen Mitchell

A Villager was arrested two times within 24 hours after a reported brawl with a man at her home.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called to investigate a physical disturbance at about 5 p.m. Friday at the home of Gretchen Mitchell in the Village of Amelia. The Massachusetts native said she wanted a man to leave her home and admitted she had used an open hand to “smack him,” according to the arrest report.

The man said Mitchell also struck him with a cord as he used a cell phone to take a video of the altercation. The man told deputies that Mitchell had been drinking “alcoholic beverages.” He said her actions were “unprovoked.”

Mitchell was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

She was released from jail at about 1 p.m. Saturday, which happened to be her 70th birthday.

Mitchell returned to her home, despite a court order to stay away from the man she had allegedly attacked. After she was dropped off at her home at about 1:20 p.m. Saturday, wearing the same clothes she had been wearing when she was booked the previous night at the jail, the man contacted law enforcement.

She was arrested for violating the conditional release and booked for a second time at the jail. She posted $10,000 bond and was released at 1:57 p.m. Tuesday.

