Villager reportedly smashes plate into own head to blame woman in violent episode

A Villager reportedly smashed a plate into his own head in an attempt to blame a woman in a violent episode at their home.

Officers were called at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday to the home of 67-year-old Jacob Donald Giaccio on Palmetto Drive in the Village of Silver Lake, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Police found a woman with a “visible raised bump on her right eyebrow with redness surrounding it.” She said officers should not have come to the home “because it would make things worse” for her.

Giaccio, who has been living for four months with the woman to whom he was previously married for 25 years, claimed they had been arguing over money. He told officers she had been throwing cups and plates at him.

However, the woman said Giaccio, who stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, began hitting himself in the head with a plate after she called law enforcement. He told her he could make it look as though she was the aggressor. She had dialed 911 after he pushed her “into the wall against her will causing her to hit her face.”

Ultimately, the woman said she did not want to see Giaccio prosecuted and refused to sign a sworn statement. She said she did not want to see him “get in trouble.”

Giaccio was arrested on a charge of battery. The Pennsylvania native was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.