Man in unregistered Jeep caught with drug paraphernalia on Historic Side of The Villages

A man driving an unregistered Jeep was caught with drug paraphernalia on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Johnathain Nathaniell Micheau, 34, of Montverde, was driving the silver Jeep at about 7 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near the entrance to the Boone Gate when he was pulled over for an inoperable taillight, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A check revealed the Jeep was unregistered.

An inventory of the vehicle was performed prior to towing and turned up a clear glass smoking device with a burnt residue that tested positive for methamphetamine.

The native of Germany was arrested on charges of driving an unregistered vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,500 bond.