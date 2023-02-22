61.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, February 22, 2023
type here...

Motorcyclist killed in collision with vehicle driven by resident of The Villages

By Staff Report

A motorcyclist was killed in an early morning collision with a vehicle driven by a resident of The Villages.

The 44-year-old resident of The Villages was at the wheel of a sedan at 5:52 a.m. Wednesday westbound on State Road 44 at County Road 44A near Lake Deaton when he “overtook and collided with the rear of the motorcycle” ridden by a 65-year Bushnell man, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was knocked from the motorcycle. He suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

If you can’t handle the cyclists maybe you shouldn’t be driving

A Village of Mira Mesa resident has a response to a Villager concerned about cyclists on the roadway. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Is U.S. Hwy. 27/441 going to be under construction forever?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident wonders how long the U.S. Hwy. 27/441 project is going to take.

Long-term renters are hurting property values in The Villages

A Village of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses concerns about long-term renters.

Texas visitor offers his take on The Villages

A Texan who visited The Villages offers his take on Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Rock of Ages musical at Savannah Center was really raunchy

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Country Club Hills resident describes taking her granddaughter to a surprisingly raunchy show at Savannah Center.

Photos