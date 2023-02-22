Motorcyclist killed in collision with vehicle driven by resident of The Villages

A motorcyclist was killed in an early morning collision with a vehicle driven by a resident of The Villages.

The 44-year-old resident of The Villages was at the wheel of a sedan at 5:52 a.m. Wednesday westbound on State Road 44 at County Road 44A near Lake Deaton when he “overtook and collided with the rear of the motorcycle” ridden by a 65-year Bushnell man, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was knocked from the motorcycle. He suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.