Bad Parking leads to drunk driving arrest at RaceTrac

By Staff Report
Bad Parking led to a drunk driving arrest at RaceTrac on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.

Maria Elena Larson, 48, of Crystal River, was at the wheel of a blue Kia Forte that was parked at an angle over two parking spots when she was approached shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday by a Lady Lake police officer.

The New York native handed over her car keys and began “hysterically crying,” according to an arrest report.

“My son is going to be extremely embarrassed by this,” she told the officer.

She said her son is a law enforcement officer. She admitted she had been drinking.

Larson initially agreed to take part in field sobriety exercises, but refused to get out of the car and ultimately lunged toward an officer and grabbed both of his shoulders. She was uncooperative when asked for a breath sample and would not provide amble volume for the breath detector. She refused to follow instructions.

Larson was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a breath test. She was booked at the Lake County Jail. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.

