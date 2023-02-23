Teen arrested after throwing McDonald’s french fries at woman during argument

A teen was arrested after throwing McDonald’s french fries at another woman during an argument.

Armoni Monique Lasane, 18, who lives at The Cove Apartments, had gone to the door of another apartment dweller on Tuesday afternoon to inquire about a stolen cell phone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Lasane, who was with a group of people, accused the woman who had answered the door of stealing the cell phone. Apparently enraged, Lasane threw the french fries and a McDonald’s sweet tea at the woman. The french fries and McDonald’s cup were still present at the woman’s front door when police arrived on the scene. The sweet tea was splattered on the exterior of the residence.

Lasane was arrested on a charge of simple battery. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.