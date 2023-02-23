Village of DeSoto resident gets first hole-in-one

Jan Manganiello of the Village of DeSoto recently got her first hole-in-one.
She scored the lucky ace on Feb. 6 at Hole #1 of the Loblolly Executive Golf Course
If you get a hole-in-one share the news at [email protected]
Jan Manganiello of the Village of DeSoto recently got her first hole-in-one.
She scored the lucky ace on Feb. 6 at Hole #1 of the Loblolly Executive Golf Course
If you get a hole-in-one share the news at [email protected]
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.