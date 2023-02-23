79.4 F
The Villages
Thursday, February 23, 2023
Village of DeSoto resident gets first hole-in-one

By Staff Report

Jan Manganiello of the Village of DeSoto recently got her first hole-in-one.

Jan Manganiello recently got her first hole-in-one.

She scored the lucky ace on Feb. 6 at Hole #1 of the Loblolly Executive Golf Course

If you get a hole-in-one share the news at [email protected]

