Thursday, February 23, 2023
Villager arrested after brawl ignited by disconnection of computer from internet

By Staff Report
Bryant Lynn Yarbrough
Bryant Lynn Yarbrough

A Villager was arrested after a brawl ignited by the disconnection of a computer from the internet.

Bryant Lynn Yarbrough, 74, of the Village of Sanibel was arrested after an altercation at about 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A woman said she had been checking her email and printing tickets on Yarbrough’s computer when he became impatient and disconnected the computer from the internet. The woman responded by calling the native Texan, “an ass,” the report said. He grabbed her by the wrists and shoved her.

The woman tried to call 911 from a landline in the home office where she had been using the computer.

“No, you’re not,” said Yarbrough, who stands 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 235 pounds.

The woman went to the kitchen and tried to use a phone there, but Yarbrough snatched it from her. She wound up using her cell phone to call 911.

He was arrested on charges of battery and depriving use of 911. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $7,000 bond.

