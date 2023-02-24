84.7 F
The Villages
Friday, February 24, 2023
Milwaukee company wants to build 312-unit apartment complex in Lady Lake

By Meta Minton

A Milwaukee company wants to build a 312-unit apartment complex in Lady Lake.

The Lady Lake Commission heard a presentation this past week for Authentix Lady Lake, a multi-family complex to be built on 26 acres on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 between Clay Avenue and Teague Trail/County Road 25.

The green lines show where the Authentix Lady Lake apartments would be located near the RaceTrac gas station and across from Water Oak.

Continental Properties of Milwaukee, Wis. would be the developer, owner and operator of the apartment complex. The company, which was founded in 1979 and is privately held, also owns several other properties in Florida.

Authentix of Lady Lake would include more than 300 units.
This layout for Authentix Lady Lake shows the layout of the complex
This diagram for Authentix Lady Lake shows the layout of the complex.

Authentix Lady Lake would include four three-story buildings and offer 32 three-bedroom units,124 two-bedroom units, 124 bedroom units and 32 studio units. There would be 623 parking spots, with 25 covered parking spots.

