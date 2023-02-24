Milwaukee company wants to build 312-unit apartment complex in Lady Lake

A Milwaukee company wants to build a 312-unit apartment complex in Lady Lake.

The Lady Lake Commission heard a presentation this past week for Authentix Lady Lake, a multi-family complex to be built on 26 acres on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 between Clay Avenue and Teague Trail/County Road 25.

Continental Properties of Milwaukee, Wis. would be the developer, owner and operator of the apartment complex. The company, which was founded in 1979 and is privately held, also owns several other properties in Florida.

Authentix Lady Lake would include four three-story buildings and offer 32 three-bedroom units,124 two-bedroom units, 124 bedroom units and 32 studio units. There would be 623 parking spots, with 25 covered parking spots.