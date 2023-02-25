73.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, February 25, 2023
type here...

Bald Eagle Bringing Breakfast To Nest At Briarwood Executive Golf Course

By Staff Report

This adult bald eagle was bringing breakfast to the hungry eaglets in the nest at Briarwood Executive Golf Course in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

Bald Eagle Bringing Breakfast To Nest At Briarwood Executive Golf Course
Bald Eagle Bringing Breakfast To Nest At Briarwood Executive Golf Course

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Cars, golf carts, walkers and bicyclists should all obey the rules

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Poinciana resident contends that cars, golf carts, walkers and bicyclists should all obey the rules.

The Villages needs public access defibrillators

A retired paramedic in the Village of Briar Meadow says an NFL player’s life was saved thanks to a defibrillator. He is calling for expanded access to defibrillators here in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Golf course in terrible shape

A Village of Collier resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that an executive golf course in The Villages is in terrible shape.

Why did Villages-News.com point out car was a Tesla?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident asks why Villages-News.com felt the need to point out a car involved in an accident was a Tesla.

Invisible fences won’t protect dogs from coyotes

A Bridgeport at Miona Shores resident responds to a previous letter writer offering advice to a Texan who wants a yard with a fence in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos