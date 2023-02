Catherine E. Marynell, 76, The Villages, FL passed away Monday February 13, 2023. She is survived by her nephew Eric Batt (Carman), nieces Lisa Johnson (Chuck) and Marva Blaise (Bob); eight great nieces and nephews; 13 great-great nieces and nephews.

Internment will be March 3, 2023 at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Evansville Indiana. A memorial service will be held on March 5, 2023 at 2 p.m. at New Life Presbyterian Church, Fruitland Park, FL.