George and Martha Washington visit Puc Puggy Chapter NSDAR in The Villages

George and Martha Washington (Bill and Cara Elder) visited the Puc Puggy Chapter NSDAR at their monthly meeting held Feb. 17 in The Villages.

The Elders are retired public school teachers who now historic interpreters and 18th Century re-enactors.

Since the meeting fell between Valentine’s Day and President’s Day, they chose to portray George and Martha’s “A Love Story: 1758-1802.” Between those years the couple met and found they were compatible—a business arrangement turned to love. Their loyalty and dedication to duty pushed their relationship to be close, intimate, and private. After their presentation they sat down with chapter members to a luncheon buffet.