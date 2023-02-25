84.7 F
The Villages
Saturday, February 25, 2023
Life of Katie Luther will be focus of women’s retreat at Amazing Grace

By Staff Report

Ruth Leininger will portray Katie Luther, trailblazer and wife of Martin Luther, to the public and women members of Amazing Grace Lutheran Church for its annual women’s retreat. The event will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11.

The cost of the retreat is $10 per person and includes a luncheon of a baked potato bar, salad and dessert. Sign-up deadline is March 3 and can be completed online at the church’s website at: https://amazinggracelc.org/.  The event is open to the public and you do not  need to be a church member to attend.

Marriage Ceremony web 1068x921 1
Katie Luther was the wife of Martin Luther, leader of the reformation.

Leininger’s portrayal of Katie Luther depicts the reality of German life in a historical, amusing way in the early 1500s. Through Katie Luther, the first lady of the Reformation, participants will gain insight into her young life, her marriage to Martin Luther, and the impact she made in government and the church. 

Participants will also make a craft to benefit Phil’s Friends, which provides Christ-centered support and hope to those affected by cancer, and the Orphan Grain Train, a volunteer network that shares personal and material resources with needy people in America and the world. Attendees also are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to benefit the Wildwood Food Bank.

Amazing Grace Lutheran Church is located at 4886 County 472/Rainey Trail (west of Select Services Hospital) in Oxford.   

For more information, phone the church at (352) 748-1201 or visit the church’s website at: https://amazinggracelc.org/.   

