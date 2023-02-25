Suspected shoplifter living in $1 million home to rely on public defender

A suspected shoplifter living in a $1 million home in The Villages will apparently be relying on the public defender for representation in court.

Paul Heath, 66, who lives at 3638 Enterprise Drive, is facing multiple charges of misdemeanor theft following his arrest Jan. 30 by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

Arrest reports indicate that the Birmingham, England native made multiple trips to the Publix grocery store at Colony Plaza and left with stolen merchandise.

A man who lives with Heath at the home on Enterprise Drive has written to Judge Paul Militello asking for a week’s delay in Heath’s arraignment. He wrote that he holds Heath’s power of attorney. However, the man said he will be out of the state for Heath’s March 15 court date. He wrote that the only action he is anticipating at the court date is seeking to rely on the services of the public defender for Heath.

The letter indicates that Heath is suffering from a medical condition, but the name of that condition has been redacted from the letter to the judge, who has denied the request to move the arraignment date.

Heath’s address is located in the expensive Hyde Park section of the Village of Charlotte. The home was purchased in 2021 for $1.15 million by a woman with a Pacific Grove, Calif. mailing address.

In his multiple trips to Publix at Colony Plaza, Heath reportedly stole sushi, Olay Regenerist Moisturizer, L’Oreal Paris Revitalist Derm Intensives Night Serum and L’Oreal Paris Revitalist Derm Intensive 10 percent Pure Glycolic Acid Face Serum.

A manager began to recognize Heath from his multiple trips to the grocery store. She ultimately identified him from his driver’s license photo after a match was made from the store’s surveillance images.

Heath is charged in five shoplifting trips to the store.

Heath initially filled out a court form indicating he believed he would be represented by a private attorney. He remains free on $3,00 bond.