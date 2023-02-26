Robert D. Aloisi of The Villages Florida, formerly of North Reading Massachusetts passed away at the age of 67 surrounded by his loved ones on February 23rd, 2023. Robert was a loving husband to the late Donna (Paulino) Aloisi, father of Nicholas Aloisi of Tampa Florida, Matthew Aloisi and his wife Christie Aloisi of Grand Junction Colorado. Devoted son of the late Giusto Aloisi and Domenica (Ferraro) Aloisi. Brother to Dominic Aloisi and his wife Linda of Uxbridge Massachusetts and Anthony Aloisi and his wife Doreen of Revere Massachusetts. Robert and Donna were married for 34 years before Donna’s passing in July of 2021. Robert is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins and extended family.

Robert was born in Lynn, MA on December 13th, 1955 and was raised in Revere, MA. Growing up Robert was an altar boy at Saint Mary’s Church and played on their baseball team. A paper boy at a young age delivering papers with his brother Anthony for the Record American which is now known as the Boston Herald. He enjoyed playing sports with the neighborhood kids and later in his childhood he also played for the Babe Ruth baseball team in Revere. He attended Revere public schools K-8th grade and graduated high school at Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational High School in Wakefield, MA. After graduating Highschool he then worked for Toyota and Parker Brothers during the day as a Computer Programmer and went to night school to get his Bachelor’s degree at Northeastern University and MBA Suffolk University.

Robert was a family man at heart. He met his wife Donna in June of 1985 to which they married each other in November of 1986. The two had their first child Nicholas in October of 1989 and second child, Matthew in June of 1991. Robert and Donna raised their two sons in North Reading, MA. Robert worked at Fidelity Investments for 18 years as Vice President and then retiring with Wall Street Horizon out of Woburn, MA from 2013 – 2019, as the Head of Product Development.

Robert is remembered by his family and friends for his selfless care toward others, love for golf, uplifting personality, interest in trying new foods, and well-organized lifestyle. In his spare time, Robert was either on the golf course with his buddies, out trying new restaurants with his wife or involved with his son’s sports teams as they grew up. He was sure to never miss a sports event that his sons were involved in. He helped write newspaper articles for his son Matthew’s hockey team to post in the sports section of the North Reading transcript and was always there to cheer on his son Nicholas at his football games.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend services at St. Mary Of The Assumption Parish located at 670 Washington Ave, Revere MA 02151 on March 14th, 2023 @ 10am. Please meet directly at church. Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Arrangements entrusted with BALDWIN BROTHERS Funeral & Cremation Society-Spanish Springs, 352-430-1449.