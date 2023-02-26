84 F
The Villages
Sunday, February 26, 2023
Woman from The Villages seriously injured in crash that killed driver fleeing from police

By Staff Report

A woman from The Villages has been seriously injured in a crash that killed a driver who was fleeing from police.

The 43-year-old woman was driving a silver Kia Sportage at 4:05 p.m. Saturday when she was struck by a black Hyundai Elantra drive by a 35-year-old Orlando man, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man, who has not been identified, had been fleeing from the Lady Lake police, who lost sight of him “due to his recklessness and speeds,” the report said.

He crashed into the woman’s SUV on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at County Road 466A in Fruitland Park. He died at the scene of the crash.

Law enforcement officers were at the scene of the crash Saturday at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at County Road 466A

The woman, who was not identified in the report due to FHP policy, was airlifted to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

She had been accompanied by 13-year-old and 14-year-old female passengers. They each suffered minor injuries.

