Beer-drinking son arrested after alleged threats toward his mother

A beer-drinking son was arrested after alleged threats made toward his mother.

Officers were called Friday to a home in Densan Park in Oxford where a woman reported that her 60-year-old son Michael Robert Neuman had “been consuming beer and appeared to be intoxicated,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. He became “verbally abusive” toward her.

The mother began to suspect Neuman, who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 225 pounds, had been drinking. She found his stash of beer and “proceeded to dump the beer out,” the report said. It made Neuman “visibly more agitated.” He told her she “would be very sorry for doing that.” He said he had killed people before and would kill her.

When officers arrived at the home that the mother and son have shared since this past October, they found that Neuman’s mother was “visibly shaken up.”

He was arrested on a charge of simple assault. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.