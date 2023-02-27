Donna Kay Love, 69, of The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully at home on February 25, 2023. Donna was born on March 14, 1953 to her parents Charles and Phyllis (Underwood) Burton.

Donna moved to The Villages full time from Montross, VA only about a year ago. She worked for many years in Maryland as a school bus driver for Prince George County. Donna enjoyed the outdoors, she loved to camp and spend time on boats. She was also extremely creative and mechanical, she could fix just about anything.

Donna will be remembered fondly for being a very independent woman and animal lover.

She is survived by her siblings; Jerry Burton of Boca Raton, FL, and Sherry Clark and her husband Jim of Shady Side, MD. As well as four nephews and a niece, Holly.

Donna is preceded in death by her beloved son, Calvin.