Monday, February 27, 2023
Intoxicated shirtless man arrested after banging on doors at hotel in The Villages

By Staff Report
Lane Phillip Prokopp
Lane Phillip Prokopp

An intoxicated shirtless man was arrested after banging on doors at a hotel in The Villages.

Officers were called at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday to the Holiday Inn Express on Avenida Central where 28-year-old Lane Phillip Prokopp of Leesburg was taken into custody on a charge of disorderly conduct, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

He had a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath” and was stumbling when he entered the hotel and went into the women’s restroom. He told the desk clerk he was headed to Room 213 to meet his girlfriend. The name Prokopp provided did not match the name of the guest in Room 213. He began banging on doors of guest rooms on the second floor, prompting frightened guests to dial the front desk.

When police arrived on the scene, Prokopp claimed he was a guest at the nearby Comfort Inn & Suites.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $500 bond.

