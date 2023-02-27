79.8 F
The Villages
Monday, February 27, 2023
Police use stun device to apprehend suspected drug seller with Louis Vuitton bag

By Staff Report
Michael Allen Greene Jr.

Wildwood police used a stun device to apprehend a suspected drug seller with a Louis Vuitton bag.

Officers received a report shortly before 11 p.m. Friday that 40-year-old Michael Allen Greene Jr. of Wildwood was in the 400 block of Kilgore Street. Greene was wanted on an Alachua County warrant.

Greene began to flee when he saw police headed in his direction. A foot chase ensued and a stun device was used to subdue Greene.

During the chase, Greene ditched a small Louis Vuitton bag. Police recovered the bag and found it contained oxycodone, ecstasy and methamphetamine.

Greene was carrying “a large sum of U.S currency which is indicative of the sale and distribution of narcotics,” according to the arrest report.

Greene was arrested on charges of drug possession and resisting arrest. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center due to the outstanding Alachua County warrant.

