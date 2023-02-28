On February 26, 2023, Barbara Lea McKelvy passed away peacefully at Cornerstone Hospice after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. She will be missed by many and remembered as a very selfless individual who radiated love and compassion. You never heard her speak badly about anyone. She only saw the good.

Barbie grew up in the Blue Ash, Ohio and excelled in everything she did starting at an early age. At Sycamore High School she was in the Honor Society, captain of the Flyerettes cheerleading group, and homecoming princess. She graduated from The Ohio State University in 1970 with a degree in physical therapy. In 1978, Barbie and a partner co- founded Northside Physical Therapy (NPT), and she was elected president. During its operating years, the business expanded to eight locations throughout Central Ohio and became the largest “out of hospital” PT operation in the region. Barbie also served on Ohio State’s Medical College Board and her business was written up in the college’s annual magazine. After 17 years NPT was purchased by Nova Care, a national company. Barbie joined the Nova Care team as vice president of PT practices and operations. She received the coveted Chairman’s award for her 20 years of service in physical therapy. Barbie finished her PT career working with the State of Ohio’s PT Association lobbying for Education and Research grants. While Barbie was recognized for her PT skills, particularly as a McKinsey certified specialist in back and neck modalities, she was mostly known for her loving nature – by patients and staff members alike. Her constant gift of joy and love for others will never be forgotten.

In 2007, Barbie and her husband, Rick, retired to The Villages in central Florida. She became a dancer with the Music in Motion dance troupe and performed in numerous Savannah Center musical productions. She also joined the Sweet Potato Queens and participated in many charity events and parades, dressed to the 9’s of course. Barbie so enjoyed The Villages and dancing was her favorite activity. A special note to our Village friends, and neighbors. Your loving support allowed Barbie to have many happy days while she progressed through her illness. Thank you, Villagers.

Barbie was passionate about caring for her family. She cherished her time with parents, siblings, and friends in Cincinnati, Ohio and loved spoiling her nephews and nieces. She leaves behind her husband of 47 years, Rick, the love of her life. Also, her sister and brother-in-law Sandie and Dan Bloomfield. She will be missed by her nephew Jared Shaw and his son Logan and daughter Megan; Joe Shaw and his wife Ann and daughters Ava and Cora; Vickie Fusselman and her husband Andy and children Jack and Olivia; Steven Shaw and his wife Lindsey and their 3 girls Mia, Hanna and Stella; Alex Shaw and his husband Steven, Debbie Shaw, (John’s wife) her son Adam and his wife Lindsey and 2 children Jack and Izzie and her daughter Chrissie and husband Josh. Barbie was preceded in death by her mom and dad, Ed and Shirley Shaw and her brother’s John and Steven Shaw.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Alzheimer’s Research Foundation or The Cancer Society.

A Celebration of Life will be held in The Villages at Laurel Manor on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 from 4:30 – 6:00 PM.