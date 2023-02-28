The Villages, FL – David Jobe Carr Jr., 82, beloved husband of Jennifer (Wolbers) Carr, passed away Monday, February 20, 2023, from complications of pneumonia. He was surrounded by his family at the time of his passing. He is survived by his wife, daughters Allison (Marcus) DeGraaf and Elizabeth (Kevin) Chamberlain, grandchildren Elliot and Adeline DeGraaf and Ezra and Grayson Chamberlain. In addition, he leaves behind many beloved cousins, in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Dave was born July 31, 1940, in New York City to parents David Jobe Carr Sr. and Phyllis (Antonis) Carr. He grew up in Ridgewood, NJ, where he formed lifelong friendships. He attended Stevens Institute of Technology before joining the Air Force in 1963. While in the Air Force, Dave served primarily in Alaska as a Russian linguist. During his time in the Air Force, he learned to fly with the Aero Club and earned his pilot’s license. Upon his discharge, Dave returned home to New Jersey where he gave flying lessons at Ramapo Valley Airport in Spring Valley, New York. As his career advanced, Dave flew for Caribbean Air Service in St. Croix, Summit Airlines in Philadelphia and retired from Airborne Express in Wilmington, Ohio captaining the DC9.

It was while flying for Summit Airlines and living in Dayton, Ohio, that Dave met Jennifer, his wife of 47 years. Following their marriage in 1975, they moved to Wilmington, DE, where they lived for 11 years raising their daughters, Allison and Elizabeth. Dave was always physically active and after giving up running marathons, he started cycling which he continued until shortly before his death. In 1986, Dave accepted a position with Airborne Express and the family moved to Loveland, OH. While in Ohio, Dave joined Queen City Wheels where he met many wonderful friends. Shortly after he retired in 2000, his eyesight deteriorated due to a genetic condition. His failing eyesight did not stop Dave from remaining active and he spent many years riding a tandem as well as taking up golf.

In 2006, Dave and Jennifer moved to The Villages, FL where they were blessed to make many new friends. It was here that Dave took up golfing and golfed with friends and neighbors four times a week. Throughout their marriage, Dave and Jennifer traveled extensively, including visiting all 50 states. Their favorite adventure was Yellowstone in winter. In addition, they cruised to many places and toured locations around the world including Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

One of the few regrets in his life was not being able to actively participate in activities with his grandchildren due to his vision. That said, it didn’t stop him from riding rollercoasters and waterslides, visiting museums and the zoo and going on other adventures with them. He came to their sporting events and school functions, where he was often given the play-by-play by the person sitting next to him.

Dave will be remembered for maintaining his many lifelong friendships as well as his dry sense of humor and quick wit. Despite many obstacles throughout his life, Dave always persevered and never complained. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Dave will be remembered at a visitation at 9am followed by a memorial service at 10am on March 4, 2023 at St. Savior Church in Cincinnati, OH. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Blinded Veterans Association (https://bva.org/).