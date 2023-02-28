DUI suspect blames intoxication on impending divorce

A drunk driving suspect blamed his intoxication on his impending divorce.

Harvey Lee Yawn, 69, of Wildwood, was driving a white Dodge pickup that was pulled over at about 10 a.m. Sunday in front of the George Nahas automobile dealership after a report of a vehicle that “weaving all over the road and running over curbs,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop, the officer asked Yawn about his well being and state of mind.

“Not anything good, I am going through a divorce,” Yawn told the officer.

He admitted he was intoxicated and said there was no need for field sobriety exercises to confirm his impairment.

“I know, I am drunk, I am not going to deny that,” he said.

Yawn provided breath samples that registered .237 and .239 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $500.