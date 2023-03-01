Conceptual plan to be unveiled for $20 million rebuild of Paradise Recreation Center

A conceptual plan for rebuilding Paradise Recreation Center will be presented next week to the Amenity Authority Committee.

The AAC will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 8 at Savannah Center. The meeting is open to the public.

The estimated price tag of the complete reconstruction of the recreation center, including the swimming pool, is expected to cost $19 to $20 million.

About 1,300 residents from across The Villages this past fall took part in an online survey about the types of activities they would want to see at the rebuilt recreation center.