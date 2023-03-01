85 F
The Villages
Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Conceptual plan to be unveiled for $20 million rebuild of Paradise Recreation Center

By Staff Report

A conceptual plan for rebuilding Paradise Recreation Center will be presented next week to the Amenity Authority Committee.

The AAC will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 8 at Savannah Center. The meeting is open to the public.

Overview of Paradise Recreation Center
The Paradise Recreation Center is located on the Historic Side of The Villages.

The estimated price tag of the complete reconstruction of the recreation center, including the swimming pool, is expected to cost $19 to $20 million.

About 1,300 residents from across The Villages this past fall took part in an online survey about the types of activities they would want to see at the rebuilt recreation center.

