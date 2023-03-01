68.4 F
The Villages
Wednesday, March 1, 2023
By Staff Report
Dean F. Martin passed away peacefully on Sunday February 12, 2023.

He was born July 24, 1944 in Cleveland, Ohio to Vincent Francis and Verna Ellen Martin (Winslow). Dean is survived by his wife, Judy Martin; son Tim Martin (Pam Powers Martin), and daughters Tracey Corbo (Brian Quigley) and Linda Skelton (Mick Skelton); 8 grandchildren; Tim, Matt, Marlee and Will Martin; Joseph, Michael and Ella Corbo and Charlie Skelton. A Funeral Mass will be held at St Vincent de Paul Church in Wildwood, FL. March 13 at 2pm.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the St Vincent DePaul Mother of Mercy Food Pantry in Wildwood, FL at https://sumtercatholic.org/donate/faith-direct/

