68.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, March 1, 2023
type here...

Richard F. Stegemeier

By Staff Report
Richard F. Stegemeier
Richard F. Stegemeier

Richard F. Stegemeier
December 18, 1940 – February 26, 2023

Richard “Dick” Fitzgerald Stegemeier, affectionately known as “Stegie”, loving husband, Father and Papa, passed away at the age of 82, with his wife, Donna, by his side. He was born to Richard and Helen Stegemeier in Indianapolis IN.

Richard attended Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, and graduated from Xavier University in Cincinnati, OH. He was an Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam War. He began his career as a Stockbroker with Merrill Lynch and then had a long, successful career as an Investment Banker & Trust Manager.

He enjoyed photography and traveling. He and Donna moved to The Villages, FL in 2005 from Indiana. He learned to enjoy golf and loved spending time with friends and family.

He is survived by his wife Donna, his three children, Julie Bouchez, Sarah Loughery (Tom), Kevin Stegemeier (Kendra) and Donna’s two children, Chad Lewis (Jennifer) and Lee Ann Johnston (Peter) and nine wonderful grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, and son Michael Stegemeier.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in Richard F. Stegemeier’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital (https://www.stjude.org) Funeral arrangements in Indianapolis are pending.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Why upset that a Tesla was named in a crash report?

A Village of Santiago resident takes on critics of Villages-News.com who are upset that a Tesla was identified as a vehicle involved in a crash with a motorcyclist. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Don’t change the dress code at golf courses

A Village of Monarch Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, pleads with officials not to change the dress code at golf courses.

Immediate attention needed at Palmetto Executive Golf Course

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident says immediate attention is needed at Palmetto Executive Golf Course.

Things are getting out of control on the Historic Side of The Villages

A Village of Silver Lake resident worries that things are getting out of control on the Historic Side of The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Illegal third world aliens will push the U.S. over ruinous cliff

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident expresses his fear that illegal third world aliens will push the U.S. over a ruinous cliff.

Photos