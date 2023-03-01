Richard F. Stegemeier

December 18, 1940 – February 26, 2023

Richard “Dick” Fitzgerald Stegemeier, affectionately known as “Stegie”, loving husband, Father and Papa, passed away at the age of 82, with his wife, Donna, by his side. He was born to Richard and Helen Stegemeier in Indianapolis IN.

Richard attended Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, and graduated from Xavier University in Cincinnati, OH. He was an Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam War. He began his career as a Stockbroker with Merrill Lynch and then had a long, successful career as an Investment Banker & Trust Manager.

He enjoyed photography and traveling. He and Donna moved to The Villages, FL in 2005 from Indiana. He learned to enjoy golf and loved spending time with friends and family.

He is survived by his wife Donna, his three children, Julie Bouchez, Sarah Loughery (Tom), Kevin Stegemeier (Kendra) and Donna’s two children, Chad Lewis (Jennifer) and Lee Ann Johnston (Peter) and nine wonderful grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, and son Michael Stegemeier.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in Richard F. Stegemeier’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital (https://www.stjude.org) Funeral arrangements in Indianapolis are pending.