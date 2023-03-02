Francis Joseph McNamara

75.7 F
Thursday, March 2, 2023
By Staff Report
Age 84, Francis (Frank) Joseph McNamara passed away on February 25, 2023 of The Villages, FL.

Beloved husband of Ellen (Affinito) McNamara; loving father of Jenny, Belinda (Brian), and Michael (Jill); dear grandpa of Ben McNamara, Nic McNamara, Nathan McNamara; Brendan Ray, Braxton Ray and Briella Ray; uncle to niece and many nephews.

Frank was born on March 19, 1938 in the Bronx, NY to parents Bridget and Michael McNamara. He is survived by his sister Kay (Raftery). He served in the National Guard reaching the rank of Sergeant E5 and was honorably discharged. He retired after 44 years of service to the phone company. Frank was actively involved in the Combat Veterans to Careers and Tunnel to Towers organizations. He enjoyed playing golf and poker, and spending time with his family in Georgia and Pennsylvania. His family and friends will always remember him as an amazing Dad, Grandpa, storyteller, riddler and joke teller.

The family will announce a Celebration of Life ceremony in April. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Combat Veterans to Careers or Tunnel to Towers in his name.

