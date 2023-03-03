Hallucinating man on methamphetamine arrested at Lake Deaton RV Park

A hallucinating man on methamphetamine was arrested at the Lake Deaton RV Park.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at about 7 a.m. Thursday to the park on County Road 146 in Wildwood where 48-year-old Mark Anthony Malone was said to be hallucinating and believed someone was trying to rob him. When a deputy approached Malone, he announced, “They are back.”

Malone was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where bond was set at $1,500.