Residents should plan to attend conceptual presentation for new Paradise Recreation Center

Residents of The Villages should plan to turn out to see the unveiling of a conceptual plan for the rebuilding Paradise Recreation Center, which is located on the Historic Side of The Villages.

The Amenity Authority Committee will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 8 at Savannah Center to discuss the plan. The meeting is open to the public.

The estimated price tag of the complete reconstruction of the recreation center, including the swimming pool, is expected to cost $19 to $20 million.

About 1,300 residents from across The Villages this past fall took part in an online survey about the types of activities they would want to see at the rebuilt recreation center.

The AAC is very close to making some final decisions about a new Paradise Recreation Center and members want to hear from residents.

You should plan to attend Wednesday’s meeting. And remember, this is not a recreation center solely for the residents of the Historic Side of The Villages. It is a recreation center for all residents of The Villages. Your voice and your opinion matters.